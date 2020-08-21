Buhari Appoints Ex-Super Eagles Striker, Daniel Amokachi SA On Sports

Daniel Amokachi, Ex-Super Eagles Star, has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Special Assistant on Sports.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on media to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, John Akanji.

According to the statement, Amokachi’s letter of appointment was issued on August 17, 2020 and signed by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“I am pleased to inform you that Mohammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports. The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020,” the statement read partly.

Amokachi popularly known as Da Bull was earlier in the year named Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

The former Everton of England player began his career in Kaduna with Ranchers Bees Football club.

He played for Club Brugge of Belgium, Besiktas of Turkey, Everton of England and Colorado Rapids.

Amokachi, who was voted the third-best player in Africa three times, played in three World Cup finals, won two nations cup as both player and Assistant Coach, to Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, Samson Siasia, and Lars Largerback.

President @MBuhari has appointed former Super Eagles striker and Nigerian Football Ambassador, Daniel Amokachi as the Special Assistant on Sports. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 20, 2020