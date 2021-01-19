Buhari Appoints Fikpo As Acting DG Of NDE

By Adejumo Enock

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the Agency.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu on Monday.

Garba stated that, “President Muhammadu Buhari has formally conveyed to the Hon. Minister of State, Labour and Employment, @fkeyamo, SAN, his approval of the nomination of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the Agency”.

Furthermore, “Last month, the President relieved the former DG of the agency of his appointment, and directed the Minister to nominate an Acting DG to superintend over the Agency pending the appointment of a substantive DG”. He added.