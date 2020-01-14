Buhari Appoints Former DSS Director General As NISS Chairman

Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari, has appointed the former Director general of Department of state service DSS , AA Gadzama as NISS chairman.

According to the report, the appointment takes effect from December 16, 2019 for an initial four years. An appointment that was confirmed by the Public relations officer of the Department for State Services, Peter Afunanya.

The appointment was disclosed on Tuesday, January 14 by Boss Mustapha in a statement.

It was reported that Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity said in a statement that the appointment was part of the president’s desire of fast-tracking the targets and mandate of the ministry of communications and digital economy.