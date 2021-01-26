Buhari Appoints Sacked Military General Attahiru As New Army Chief

The once sacked commander leading the fight against boko haram back in 2017, Major General Ibrahim Attahairu has been appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

It could be recalled that BBC back in 2017 reported that Nigeria’s military has sacked the commander leading the fight against militant Islamist group Boko Haram.

According to BBC, His redeployment to an unspecified post follows a string of attacks by the insurgents, including the killing of at least 50 people in a mosque last month.

According to the 2017 reports, No official reason was given for Maj Gen Ibrahim Attahiru’s removal.

Details to follow…