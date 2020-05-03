Buhari Appoints Sunday Thomas As Head of NAICOM

Mr Sunday Thomas has been appointed the substantative Commissioner for Insurance/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM.

Mr Thomas will be replacing Mallam Mohammed Kari who was the immediate past commissioner of NAICOM.

Mr. Sunday Thomas is also a former DG of Nigerian Insurers Association ( NIA).

2 other appointees were also announced in a statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Yunusa Abdullahi.

The President appointed Ya’na Talib Taro as the Non Executive Director for the North East and Diana Okonta as Non Executive Director for the South South to the board of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation ( NDIC).

All 3 appointments take immediate effect.