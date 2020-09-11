Buhari Approves N8.9 Billion #COVID19 Hazard Allowance For Health Workers

President of the Federation, Muhammadu Buhari has approved recently N8.9 billion hazard allowances for every health workers in the country.
The disclosure was made known by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha during briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.
According to him, soon, personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided to health centres as well as isolation centres, so to protect more health workers stationed there.
He stated that President Buhari has approved N8.9 billion COVID-19 hazard allowances for health workers, coupled with soon to be provided PPE to various health centres in the country.
“Since the virus broke out, health workers all over the country has since been agitating about the possible payment of hazard allowances, due to arduous and life threatening job done by them.
“The job done by them is no way easy, as they are always the first to respond and because of that, many of health staff have been put in harms way and majority have contacted the deadly coronavirus.
“They deserve every good thing that comes their way”, he added.
“Special 50 percent of COVID-19 hazard allowance was pledged to be given to health workers by the Nigerian government, and as a result, health workers received N5,000 as hazard pay.
He further responded on strike embarked by health workers as step back in gainful efforts in pandemic fight.