President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Governing Council and appointment of Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, NCPD.

The appointment is in line with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019.

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmed disclosed this via his twitter handle on Monday evening.

According to the (Prohibition) Act 2019, the commission shall be harder by a part time Chairman and six members who shall be persons with Disabilities representing the geo-political zones of the Federation subject you confirmation of the Senate for four years term of office in the first instance and maybe and maybe reappointed for a second term of four years and no more.

The Executive Secretary, who shall be responsible to the Council for the implementation of the policies and administrations of the daily affairs of the commission shall also be persons with Disabilities with a five year tenure Inn the first instance and maybe reappointed for a second term of four years and no more, Bashir explained.