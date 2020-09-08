Buhari Asks West African Leaders To stop Elongating Their Tenure In Office, Says It Is Becoming “a Source Of Trouble”

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday urged other West African leaders to avoid breaking laid down constitutional provisions, by running for a third term in office.

Official Spokesperson to the President, Garba Shehu revealed this in a brief social media statement.

“As leaders of our individual Member-States of ECOWAS, we need to adhere to the constitutional provisions of our countries, particularly on term limits. This is one area that generates crisis and political tension in our sub-region” , Buhari is quoted to have said.

The Nigerian President further pushed the importance of upholding democracy through impartial elections.

“Related to this call for restraint is the need to guarantee free, fair and credible elections. This must be the bedrock for democracy to be sustained in our sub-region, just as the need for adherence to the rule of law.”-President Buhari.

Recall that Guinea’s President Alpha Conde said he will seek a third term in office, as informed by the country’s ruling party recently.

This possibility had already sparked deadly mass protests.

The news came after the 82-year-old pushed through a constitutional reform in March that critics had already argued was designed to allow him to run for office again in the October 18 election.

A statement from the Rally of the Guinean People (RPG), read out on televsion, said “President Alpha Conde will indeed be our candidate in the presidential election.”

The RPG had formally nominated him to run again back in August, but the president had made no formal response.

Guinea’s constitution approves presidents to only serve two terms in office. Conde was elected president in 2010 and again in 2015.

Analysts, however, says the new constitution could reset the presidential term counter and enable him to run a third time; a view now confirmed by the ruling party.