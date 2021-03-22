Buhari: Assassination Attempt On Ortom Should Not Be Politicized

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the assassination attempt on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

This was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Sunday.

Suspected armed herdsmen, numbering about 15, had attacked Ortom in his farm at Tyo-Mu community, near Makurdi, the state capital, on Saturday morning. The visibly shaken governor, who explained that the incident happened at about 11a.m, said it took the grace of God and the bravery of his security personnel to repel the attackers.

The President said the string of brutal attacks on individuals and communities in Benue, with the latest one targeting the governor, was unacceptable.

Buhari welcomed the dispatch of a team of investigators to Benue from the Police headquarters in Abuja.

He urged the officers investigating the attack to uncover who, or whatsoever, and bring them to justice.

While expressing his sympathies to Ortom and all Benue indigenes, Buhari warned that the unfortunate incident must not be politicized, reiterating that an attack on one Nigerian is an attack on all Nigerians.

The statement read, “The President has directed the Police to undertake a thorough investigation into the attack involving the governor and into all such incidents affecting individuals and communities in the state.

“Let there be open and transparent investigation and whoever is linked to it should be caught and be made to face the law.”