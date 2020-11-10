Buhari Assures Youths Of Administrative Power Handover

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Nigerian youths to keep the peace in their own interest as Nigeria administrative power will soon be handed over to them.

President Mohammadu recently gave the advice at State House, Abuja, while receiving the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, Nigeria’s former Minister of Environment.

“Nigerian youths would do well to keep the peace, as it is in their own interest ultimately. Our own generation is on the last lap, we are exiting.

“It is in the interest of the youths to keep the peace. They want jobs, infrastructure and development. I have sent a team led by the Chief of Staff (Professor Ibrahim Gambari) to go round the country, talk to traditional rulers, who will then talk to the youths.

“The views of the youths have been heard,” the President said.

President Buhari however said, the current administration inherited severe infrastructural deficits, adding that “that is what we are fighting to correct. We can’t just sit, fold our hands, and do nothing. We are doing our best within the limits of resources.”

In another Development, the President said Nigeria was concerned about the recharge of the Lake Chad, which has great implications on security, irregular migration, and livelihoods.