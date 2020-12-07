Buhari Boasts As INEC Releases By-election Results, Says APC Remains Party of Choice

By Brangyet Kabien

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with the results coming from the states of the long list of bye-elections boasting that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains the chosen party of Nigerians.

The President, in a statement on Sunday, by his Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said ”We do not take this confidence of the people for granted and we will not fail them.”

According to the Presidency, Nigerians who appreciate the efforts of the administration in making life better for all citizens, especially under an economy facing the severest test from the global Coronavirus pandemic will not be disappointed.

”We thank them immensely for their trust in the party and government.

”We equally thank the Interim Management Committee of the party under the capable leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State, the Progressive Governors Forum under Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, all our governors, parliamentarians, state, local government and ward level APC chapters and the entire ranks of the membership for this brave and impressionable performance.”

While congratulating the successful candidates, it said that President Muhammadu Buhari in particular was very pleased with the election outcomes and urged the party to uphold the spirit of hard work, unity, in particular, was very pleased with the election outcomes.

Meanwhile the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as winner of the December 5 Okigwe senatorial election, but without returning any candidate.

Announcing the results Sunday morning at the INEC headquarters in Owerri, the Returning Officer, Hakeem Adikum, said that APC scored 36,811 votes, while Emmanuel Okewulonu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 31,903 votes.

INEC, also declared the candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Stephen Odey, winner of Saturday’s Cross River north Senatorial by-elections.

While PDP candidate Mrs Maria Akwaji also emerged victorious at the Obudu State Constituency by-elections.

The Collation Officer for the senatorial by-election, Prof. Ameh Akoh of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ikwo, Ebonyi State, who announced the result said, the PDP candidate, Dr Stephen Odey scored 129,207 votes to defeat other Eight contestants.

the Returning Officer of the Bakura state House of Assembly by-election in Zamfara, Prof. Ibrahim Magawata has declared the exercise inconclusive.

He explained that, after collation the result of the votes cast, the two major contenders, APC and PDP scored 16,464 and 18,645 respectively, giving a difference of 2,181.