Buhari Bows To Pressure, Agrees To Honour House of Reps Summon * He’s a perfect democrat – Gbajabiamila

By Brangyet Kabien

President Muhammadu has agreed to appear before the House of Representatives of the National Assembly to explain to the House what his administration is doing to address the rising insecurity in the country.

The House of Representatives had on Tuesday, summoned President Buhari while adopting a motion of urgent national importance by Hon. Satomi Ahmed over the recent killing of 43 farmers in Zabarmari community in Borno State.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, after a closed door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila said that the leadership of the green chamber came to see the president on developments in the country, revealing that Mr Presideeent has agreed to honour their invitation.

Although the date has not been announced but the speaker said he will communicate it to Nigerians soon.

The speaker said: ”What we basically sought was to convey the resolution of the House and to fix a date which we did not fix out of respect for Mr President and his very tight schedule, what date will be convenient.

”We have agreed on a date and he will meet with the House to address the situation. We have fixed a date but we will communicate with you.”

Gbajabiamila who expressed joy over President Buhari’s acceptance to appear before the lawmakers, described the President as ”a perfect democrat, he will come to the House to address members in the nearest future.”

Asked how the President feels about the security challenges in the country, the Speaker said, ”he (President Buhari) is more concerned than me and you. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. We will leave everything until when he comes to the House. Let me not pre-empt him. All I can tell you for now is that he is fully committed to the security of lives and property of Nigerians.”

On what the President is coming to do in the House, the speaker explained that, ”He is coming to talk to Nigerians through the House. You know that the House, as is constituted, every Nigerian is present in the House. Every constituency in this country is represented in the House.

So when Mr President is talking to the House, he is talking to Nigerians through their representatives.”

Recall that the attack on Saturday on mostly rice farmers in Zabarmari, a community in Jere Local Government Area, saw at least 43 farmers killed.

More than a dozen more are missing.

The victims were buried on Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack in a Saturday night statement and sent a federal government delegation to Borno.

Members of the House were divided on Tuesday when their colleagues moved the motion to invite President Buhari to explain the security situation in the country.

The House became rowdy, forcing the lawmakers to go into an executive session and upon resumption, Mr Ahmed was asked to move the motion again which was unanimously passed.