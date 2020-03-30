Buhari Broke The Law By Releasing 1,400 ‘Repentant Boko Haram Suspects’ — ‘Imam of Peace’

An Islamic cleric based in Australia, Mohammad Tawhidi popularly known as ‘Imam of Peace’, has taken to twitter again to say “Traitor Buhari gave a speech and didn’t provide any reasoning as to why he freed 1400 Boko Haram terrorists.”

“He freed them because they “repented.” THEN They butchered 50 innocent soldiers and citizens. They repented? BUT Nigeria is NOT an Islamic State. Buhari Broke the Law!” he added.

According to the Borno State Commissioner for Information, Babakura Jato, the said Boko Haram suspects were released in three tranches between 2018 and 2020,

PUNCH quoted Jato as saying the suspects were released under the military’s ‘Operation Safe Corridor’ programme.

He said: “There have been a series of releases. They were released in three tranches. The first set was released during Governor Shettima’s time while two sets have been released under Prof. Zulum.”

Continuing, he added: “The total number of persons released is 1,400. Out of the 1,400, the majority of them are cleared suspects. These were people who were suspected of being members of Boko Haram and it was discovered that they were not.

“The rest are children of Boko Haram or actual Boko Haram members. I cannot give you a breakdown of the figure now for security reasons.”

Reacting to the report, some Nigerians, including a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-kayode, and former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri, criticized the move.