Buhari can’t intervene in increased electricity charges – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina has revealed why the Nigerian leader can’t intervene in the decision of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to increase electricity charges.

According to the Presidential spokesperson, the decision to increase electricity tariff is within the purview of the Ministry of Power and NERC and President Buhari can only be consulted as last resort.

Femi Adesina who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday January 6, added that it is too early for President Buhari to wade into the matter.

He said;

“The matter is strictly not within the purview of the President but the ministry of power and National Electricity Regulatory Commission.

“Besides, the ministry had already explained that any adjustments to the tariff will only take effect from April. So, let’s leave it at that for now.

“It’s rather too early to ask the president to wade in at this time. He should only be consulted as a final resort.

“The federal government will ensure the interests of the public are protected regardless of any new policy implemented.”