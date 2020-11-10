Buhari Clearly Knows Nothing About Respecting The People’s Will — Falz

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name “Falz”, has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his congratulatory message to the president-elect of the United States (US), Joe Biden.

The president in his congratulatory message shared via his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, had said, “Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”

Reacting, Falz, who queried Buhari’s motive on the statement, also demanded to know who wrote the message.

According to the rapper, President Buhari knows nothing about respecting the will of the people.

“Who typed this? Because you clearly know nothing about respecting the will of the people,” Falz wrote.

Who typed this? Because you clearly know nothing about respecting the will of the people https://t.co/uNEFiakJgM — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) November 8, 2020