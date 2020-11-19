Buhari Commends Umahi’s Defection To APC, Says Move Was Driven By Principle

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has commended the defection of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Umahi who announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, on Tuesday, is expected to move into the APC along with members of the State Executive Council, the 13 Local Government Chairmen, the 63 Development Centers’ Coordinators, Liaison Officers and several others.

Reacting in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Wednesday night, the president described the action “as a bold move driven purely by principle rather than opportunistic motives.”

The statement read partly, “I am proud of Governor David Umahi for taking this bold decision in accordance with his conscience and principles rather than any external influence or coercion.

“Good governance is very important to us in the APC, and I’m glad that the governor has cited this as a major factor in his decision to join us. I urge our citizens to pay less emphasis on identity politics if we want our democracy to make a positive impact on our country.”