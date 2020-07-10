Buhari Commiserates With Bishop Kukah Over Mother’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his heartfelt condolence to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Hassan Kukah, over the loss of his mother, Janet Hauwa Kukah.

In a series of tweet by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu this evening he also commiserates with members of the family while paradise get the Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Madam Kukah died in her home in Kaduna at the age of 88.