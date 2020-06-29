Buhari Commiserates With Kogi State Govt, NBA Over Chief Judge’s Death

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Kogi over the death of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nasir Ajana.

Ajana, 64, died at the COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja, On Sunday Morning.

He had been battling a health challenge.

It was gathered that COVID-19 complications worsened his condition.

Buhari, in a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the brilliant legal career of the late justice would remain a reference.

The Ruler also commiserated with Ajana’s family, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and Body of Benchers over the demise of the legal luminary.

He urged the family and all associates to find comfort in prayers and acceptance of the will of God.

Buhari said the late chief judge made a remarkable impact in Kogi, his chosen profession, and community, with clear evidence that his death will create a huge gap in the judiciary.

The Ruler prayed that God should grant the soul of the departed a peaceful rest.

Ajanah was born in 1956 to the family of MJ Fari Ajanah in Okene local government area.

He studied law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and was called to the Nigerian bar as a barrister and solicitor of the supreme court.

Ajanah later set up his private firm, Nasiru Ajanah & Co in Okene, where he practised law between 1985 and 1989.

He served in various capacities such as chairman, Kabba disturbance tribunal, Kogi, (1994); chairman, election petitions tribunal in Adamawa state (1998); member of governing council of Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (1999 and 2006) and chairman, panel on Murtala Mohammed international airport fire incident (2000).

Ajanah, whose remains was buried in Abuja on Sunday, served as chairman, election petitions tribunal in Akwa Ibom state (2007) and chairman, election tribunal petitions in Rivers state (2008).