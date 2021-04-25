Buhari Condemns Killing Of 3 Students In Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of three students who were abducted along with an unknown number of others last week in Kaduna State.

Armed bandits, on Tuesday took an unknown number of students from Greenfield University and killed a staff member, the latest in a series of kidnappings at educational institutions in the country.

On Friday, a state official said, three of the students were shot dead and their remains discovered.

In a statement, Buhari described the events as “tragic” and sent his condolences to the affected families.

“The killing of three of the students kidnapped at Greenfield University, Kaduna, is tragic and condemnable. Three young Nigerians cut down by in their prime, by evil people. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace,” the president said.

The president also accused certain political and religious leaders of exacerbating the situation through their statements.

Buhari said, “Let me add that it is unfortunate the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seem to further incite and stoke the pain and anguish of mourning families who are forced to confront these atrocities.

“Addressing this scourge requires a great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger they pose to our democracy and peaceful life in the country.”

Bandits have frequently carried out kidnappings in Nigeria for ransom payments.

Since December, hundreds of schoolchildren have been abducted highlighting the country’s deteriorating security situation.