Buhari condoles families of Abule Ado pipeline explosion

Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families who lost loved ones, and all those affected by the pipeline explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Sunday.

The massive blast reportedly rocked neighbouring areas, sparking a massive blaze that destroyed nearby buildings including a school.

Buhari also condoled with the Lagos State government and all residents affected by the “unfortunate incident”.

Spokesperson to the Ruler, Garba Shehu on his verified twitter handle, @GarShehu, quoted him as saying: “I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused loss of lives and property.

“A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country, and while the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathises to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos State.”

The President condoles with

the Lagos State government and all residents affected by the unfortunate incident, which left many injured and destroyed property. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 15, 2020