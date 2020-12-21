Buhari Condoles The Family Of Late Prof Osakwe

By Seun Adeuyi

A renowned scholar on military history, Prof. Chukwuma Osakwe, is dead.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement, on Sunday, signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, condoled with his immediate family.

The president noted that Osakwe’s contributions to research and educational development would be sorely missed.

He said the nation had lost an asset and intellectual giant, with the passing of the former Head of Department of History and War Studies of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), and Head of Centre for the Study of Leadership and Complex Military Operations.

He extolled the scholar for always putting Nigeria first in his priorities and working very hard to provide fresh insights into the possibilities of a more coordinated and synergized military structure and operation that will herald a peaceful and harmonious society.

While applauding the deceased for turning down many offers in Nigeria and abroad, to remain in academia, Buhari prayed that the almighty God would accept the soul of the departed and comfort his loved ones.