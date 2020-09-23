Buhari Condoles With Families of Victims Of The Tanker Explosion In Kogi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condoled with the, Kogi State government and the families of victims of the the Tanker Explosion in the state.

The explosion which happened earlier today in Lokoja the state’s capital claimed so many lives as individuals where burnt immediately the tanker exploded.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, had confirmed the death of about 23 people after the tanker collided with a tricycle along the Lokoja, Okene, Abuja road.

Buhari In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu stated that the death of 23 people, as confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Commission, represents another disturbing and saddening incident in the litany of tragedies that have befallen our country.

The tanker explosion earlier this Wednesday in Lokoja, claimed the lives of travellers, school children, bystanders, including some students of Kogi State Polytechnic.

Reacting to the incident, Buhari said, “I am seriously worried about the frequency of these unfortunate and large scale tragedies in the country which cause needless deaths.

“Many accidents are preventable if proper proactive and precautionary measures are put in place or properly observed as routine policies.”

The President regretted that the country as at now was one that moves only when tragedies occur instead of taking preventive safety measures to forestall future calamities.

He called transport authorities, traffic and road management agencies as well as law enforcement officials to sit up and enforce safety standards with more seriousness, adding that “refusal to do the right thing can cause potential tragic problems that harm innocent people.”

He said, “Nigeria is not having a shortage of laws and regulations, but our problem is lack of zeal to enforce those laws and regulations for the sake of public safety.”

According to earlier reports from eyewitnesses at the scene, they said over 30 people where burnt to deaths as bodies of individuals were seen lying on the road.