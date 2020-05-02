Buhari Condoles With Kano Govt, Council Of Chiefs Over Emir Of Rano’s Death

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Kano State Government and Council of Chiefs over the passing of Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo.

The late emir was on Friday admitted at Mallam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital over an undisclosed ailment.

He was later referred to the Nassarawa Specialist Hospital for further medical attention, where he died on Saturday.

The Rano Emirate is one of the newly created four emirates by governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

A statement by the spokesperson to Buhari, Garba Shehu, reads:

“President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with Kano State Government and Council of Chiefs over passing of Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo.

“The President joins the family and Rano Emirate in mourning the royal father, whose words of wisdom, nobility and decency will be sorely missed, especially at a time the government is relying on traditional rulers to sensitize citizens on directives for safety.

“President Buhari urges his family and the Emirate to find solace in the good works of the deceased and ensure his legacies are carried on.

“The President prays that the almighty God will forgive the shortcomings of the Emir, remember his good works and grant his soul eternal rest.”

Meanwhile, the Kano State government on Friday said preliminary investigations into the recent unexplained deaths recorded in the state showed many victims died from malaria and Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM).

Many of the victims also had underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, among others illnesses.

Salihu Yakasai, spokesperson to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, said many of the victims could not get adequate medical attention before they passed on.