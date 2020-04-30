Buhari Condoles With PTF National Coordinator, Sani Aliyu Over Father’s Death

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, over the passing of his father, Alhaji Aliyu Daneji.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, had announced the death of Alhaji Daneji during the briefing of the task force in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He had said, “At this point, I wish to announce with sadness that the national coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, lost his father yesterday in the evening.”

Reacting in a tweet, the regime wrote: “President Buhari joins the family in mourning Alhaji Daneji, who was a pioneer Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Kano State, and worked diligently to provide a formidable structure for governance in the state.

“The President believes Alhaji Daneji’s foresight and large-heartedness in investing his time and resources in education will continue to bear fruits in the state and nation, praying that the almighty God will comfort Dr Aliyu and the entire family.”

Daneji, a former Permanent Secretary in the Kano State Ministry of Finance, died on Wednesday evening after a protracted illness at the age of 96.

He was been buried in Kano on Thursday.