Buhari Curiosly Spending Billions on Boko Haram While Neglecting Victims – Kukah

Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has lampooned the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for what he termed “rehabilitating and releasing repentant Boko Haram insurgents while neglecting victims of insurgency”.

Bishop Kukah, in his Easter message, lamented the neglect of Boko Haram of victims by the Buhari government while repentant Boko Haram insurgents are rehabilitated and freed.

“Sadly, human life is hemorrhaging so badly in Nigeria, but the greatest tragedy is the death of empathy from those in power. Mysteriously, the government is investing billions of naira in rehabilitating so-called Boko Haram repentant members and their other partners in crime, in the belief that they want to turn a new leaf,” Mr Kukah said.

“These criminals have waged war against their country, murdered thousands of citizens, destroyed infrastructure and rendered entire families permanently displaced and dislocated. Why should rehabilitating the perpetrator be more important than bringing succour to the victims? When kidnapped or killed, victims and their families are left to their wits. They cry alone, bury their loved ones alone. And our government expects us to be patriotic?”

Kukah opined that insurgency which was a “small fire” at the inception of his administration is now “consuming” the country, lamenting the spate of insecurity in the country under Mr Buhari’s watch.

“On May 29, 2015, General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd.), at his swearing-in as President of Nigeria, said: Boko Haram is a typical case of small fires causing large fires. Now, before his watch, the fires are consuming the nation, and in many instances, they indeed start small,” Kukah said.

Muhammadu Buhari in curios circumstances established the Operation Safe Corridor with the mandate to deradicalise and rehabilitate repentant Boko Haram fighters. The programme has seen 100s of repentant Boko Haram militias rehabilitated and freed.

In a related development, Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State stated that rehabilitated Boko Haram terrorists have gone to Boko Haram to continue their reign of terror.