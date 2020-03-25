Buhari Expresses ‘Grief And Sorrow’ Over Loss Of 47 Soldiers Who Were Ambushed By B/Haram Terrorists In Borno
Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed ‘profound grief and sorrow’ over the loss of 47 soldiers, who were ambushed by Bokoharam terrorists in Gorgi Village, Borno State.
“Sacrifices of our gallant patriots cannot be quantified, and their sacrifices cannot go in vain,’’ Buhari was quoted as saying by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a furray of tweets, on Tuesday night.
The killing of 47 soldiers on Monday in one fell swoop, was one of the worst moments in recent times in the 11 year-old Boko Haram war, which goes on ferociously despite official line that the enemies have been technically defeated.