“Buhari Forced Magu In Despite 2 Senatorial Rejections”– Segun Awosanya Reacts To Garba Shehu’s Praise Of Buhari’s Govt

On Saturday, Garba Shehu had praised President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as ‘corruption proof’ saying the indictment of former EFCC chairman Ibrahim Magu is an indication of a lack of discrimination.

“There is no better indication that the fight is real and active than the will to investigate allegations in an open and transparent manner against those who have been charged to be custodians of this very system”, Shehu said in a statement.

~THERE ARE NO SACRED COWS~

“Under this President and Government, this is our mantra and guiding principle. There are no sacred cows, and for those who think they have a halo over their heads, their days are also numbered.

Shehu said “no other administration in the history of Nigeria would have moved to bring into the light and public domain such an allegation”.

Popular human rights activist and lawyer, Segun Awosanya has called out Shehu’s claims on Magu’s suspension as contradictory, saying President Buhari’s administration had previously endorsed Magu, despite red flags.

“You were warned since 2015 about the character(Magu’s), yet the President forced him on the institution despite the refusal of the Senate to confirm his appointment twice. And now you spew the trash about ‘no admin in history…’ what sane admin will appoint Magu in the first place?”, Mr. Awosanya said in a tweet on Saturday.

~Magu Must have fallen out with the Government~

“For an admin that protects its own corrupt felons, Magu must have done the unthinkable that would have shamed the Government, thus the need to ease him out of the system. This is not the first time reports had been sent to the Presidency about this character even by the DSS”, the Lawyer continued.

“ This admin is the worst in the history of Nigeria in every level. For even assuming we are all daft, it goes to show how much you have buried the bar with which you measure others”.

~Senatorial Rejections, Fuelled By The SSS~

Recall that in March 2017, the State Security Services (SSS) raised objections to Magu’s integrity, reaffirming its position that the then nominee lackes integrity to lead the country’s anti-corruption agency. His first attempt at confirmation was rejected in December, 2016 on the same reason.

The Senate, in reaction then rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Dino Melaye had raised the SSS report dated March 14. “In the light of the foregoing, Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government,” the SSS report, read by Mr. Melaye, stated.

Although Mr. Magu had answered to the satisfaction of lawmakers earlier questions he was asked, senators challenged his suitability given the report against him by the SSS.

In March 2017, the then Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Public Affairs, – and current Federal Representative representing Jada/Ganye/Toungo/Mayo Belwa constituency in the 9th National Assembly– Abdurazak Namdas, had backed the Senate’s rejection of Mr Magu as EFCC chairman.

Namdas had said the Senate had treated many nominees from the Presidency fairly, adding that they were guided by their wisdom. Adding that the Senate’s discretion and decisions could be trusted.

Ibrahim Magu, is a Nigerian police officer who served as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), from 9 November 2015, until his suspension on 7 July 2020. He was replaced by Muhammed Umar as the acting EFCC chairman.