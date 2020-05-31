Buhari Had Nothing To Tell Nigerians On Inauguration Day – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Buhari did not address Nigerians on the fifth anniversary of his inauguration because ” he must have assessed his administration and rightly adjudged it a failure”.

In a statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party said Buhari may have been persuaded not to talk to Nigerians and saw reason not to make false performance clams, which aligns with the reality on ground.

Of course, President Buhari probably did not want to face Nigerian with an empty scorecard and bagful of excuses for ruining our once robust economy.

The Party admitted that President Buhari must have been weighed down by his failure and faulted the decision of APC’s 62 page summary as ” false performance literature”.

The party raised concerns for over 40 Million Nigerians who have lost their jobs and over 500 thousand N- Power Beneficiaries whose engagements are set to be terminated.

PDP also mentioned cases of insecurity and killings in North West Nigeria which have gotten worse under President Buhari.

The PDP charged Buhari to use his 3 remaining years to “brace up to the demands of his office in the overall interest of the nation”.