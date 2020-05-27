Buhari has not cancelled Kyari’s previous appointments, Says Regime

The Regime says there is no iota of truth in the allegations that Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has upturned about 115 memos and reversed some appointments made by the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a series of tweets on his official handle late Tuesday, spokesman Garba Shehu, said there is not a grain of truth in these reports and wants Nigerians to ignore the insinuations behind them.

Shehu said the Ruler will never cede to anyone else the power and trust given to him by the Nigerian people.

On Sunday, the Guardian Newspaper had published a report claiming that Buhari may have directed his new Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari to cancel all appointments and approvals made by Kyari without his permission.

“The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled a number of memos and appointments signed off by his former Chief of Staff,” Shehu said on Tuesday. “Not surprisingly, these reports have quoted unnamed sources.”

“There is not a grain of truth in these reports and Nigerians should please ignore the insinuations behind them.

“President Buhari was duly re-elected by Nigerians in February 2019. He has not and will never cede to anyone else, that power and trust given to him by the Nigerian people.”

