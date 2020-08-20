Buhari In A Virual Meeting With Other African Leaders Over Crisis In Mali

President Muhammadu Buhari is participating in a Virtual extra-ordinary session with other Heads of States in the West African region to resolve the crisis in Mali.

Some members of the President’s cabinet are also participating in the meeting.

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, had earlier condemn the coup and ordered the release of the detained leaders, while it continued to mediate on the crisis.

In a statement yesterday, ECOWAS had announced that Heads of State in the region will hold an Extraordinary summit on the socio-political situation in Mali on Thursday.

The statement read, “The authorities of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, will hold an Extraordinary summit on the socio-political situation in Mali on Thursday, August 20, 2020 virtually through video conference.

“The summit was convened following Military Coup D’Etat in Mali. ECOWAS has strongly condemned the undemocratic change of government as it is against the ECOWAS protocol on democracy and good governance.

“The authorities of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government had been mediating in sociology- political crisis and has held several mediation and peace missions to Mali”.

Nigeria has played a key role in the pre-coup resolution efforts, with former President Goodluck Jonathan as ECOWAS Special Envoy.