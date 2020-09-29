Buhari Inaugurates 326 KM Itakpe-Ajoaokuta-Warri Rail Line For Commercial Use

In an effort to improve the overall transportation and economic capacity, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated the Itakpe-Ajoaokuta-Warri Rail line for commercial use operations.

Buhari also inaugurated the ancillary facilities yard, at the recently named Goodluck Jonathan Railway Complex in Agbor (Owa-Oyibu), Delta State.

Buhari who commissioned the project during the virtual ceremony from Abuja directed the Federal Ministry of Transportation to link all the nation’s ports of origin and destination.

He asked that the Apapa, Tin Can, Warri, Onne, Calabar Ports be linked to the rail network in order to significantly improve overall transportation and economic capacities.

He also declared that his administration recognised the importance of the railway mode of transportation as a vital backbone to support industrialization and economic development.

