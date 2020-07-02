Buhari Inaugurates Chairmen To Head RMAFC, FCC, FCSC

President Muhammadu Buhari today inaugurated chairmen and members of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation And Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, Federal Character Commission, FCC, and the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The event which tookind place ato the State House had the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance as well as Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, some ministers among others.

SGF who spoke to later spoke to journalist said that it is the government’s expectation that RMAFC addresses the shortfall being recorded in the nation’s earnings by mobilising funds from the non-oil sector.

On the FCC, he urged the chairman and members to ensure equitable distribution of not only offices but also of amenities as required by law.

He said, “The commissions have some constitutional responsibilities because all of them are mentioned in the constitution. That presupposes that the constitution has already provided for them a mandate, especially as we are notching towards the end of the President’s tenure.

“We have just spent a year and we have three years to go, but there are many things that we want them to begin to do in terms of re-energising the system.

The Federal Character Commission particularly has the responsibility in the constitution which is very fundamental to ensure equitable distribution of not only offices but even of amenities, benefits and welfare to the people of the country.

“The Revenue Mobilization Allocation And Fiscal Commission is very critical, particularly now that we have very serious shortfall in our earnings. The essence of the revenue mobilisation is to look at the non-oil sector particularly in terms of mobilising revenue for the country. I believe that now that they have full complement of their membership, they should be able to give it the necessary drive.”

Members of RMAFC who were inaugurated included Ahmed Yusuf from Taraba; Bello Wamakko from Sokoto; Oladele Gboyega from Osun; Adamu Dibai from Borno; Alfred Egba from Bayelsa and Hajiya Salamatu Bala from Adama