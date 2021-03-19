Buhari Incapacitated, Not Mentally Aware — Primate Elijah Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has revealed that God told him that President Muhammadu Buhari was no longer in charge of the country and barely recognises even those working with him.

Primate Ayodele further stated that President Buhari was incapacitated, and was being taken advantage of.

In his words, “Buhari must not give incompetent people his government to run. He is not the one ruling, he knows nothing about what is going on in his government.

“He needs prayers because he is tired, and fed up. He doesn’t understand anymore. He doesn’t know those working with him. They are taking advantage of Buhari’s incapacity.

“Buhari must sit right so that this security thing will not cause APC problems in 2023. Nigerians will vote out APC if they don’t do what is right, this will also affect the election and bring out a third force.”