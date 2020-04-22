Buhari is a doppelganger- says Nnamdi Kanu.

Reacting to the absence of the President and his whereabouts, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu took to his twitter page @maziNnamdiKanu to inquire why the president was hiding from the public, the very Nigerian masses who supposedly voted him into power.



He said ” As Nigeria grapples with a COVID19 pandemic that killed ‘President’ Abba Kyari and an OIL GLUT that has reduced the price of crude to almost zero, @MBuhari is still hiding away from the public/media.”

He goes further to ask “why” and thereafter responds by calling the President a ‘doppelgänger’.

Mazi Kanu has been known to spare no punches when it comes to critiquing the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and this time around was no different.

The Abia state born Prince and leader of the Indegineous People of Biafra (IPOB) has also had his fair share of intimidation and arrests by the federal authorities but that still hasn’t stopped him from his steady onslaughts against the man he refers to as ‘Jubril from Sudan.’