Buhari Is Aware That Nigerians Are Suffering – Aregbesola

By Idowu Maryam

Mr Rauf Aregbesola, The minister of interior said the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the hardship that Nigerians are facing currently.

He said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and End SARS protest, it has caused suffering to the people, and the president is aware and attending to yhe situation.

He said in a statement “The President is aware of the hardship facing the citizens of the country. This was caused by the pandemic and the End SARS protest which erupted in many states of the federation. The president is doing all his best and I can assure you that very soon, all will be well and we will be happy again.”

Mr Aregbesola also urged Nigerians to adhere caution this festive season, adding that corona virus pandemic is still very much on active.

The minister of interior made these known while speaking at the commissioning of a central mosque built by Ta’Awunu Islamic group in Iwo, Osun State, on Saturday.

Mr Aregbesola emphasized on safety, reminding us that the country can’t afford to return to when the corona Virus was at its peak in the country, and asking Nigerians not lower their guards at this point, becauses cases are still being recorded on a daily basis.

He added that “My reasons for coming to the state is in two folds: End SARS and to remind us that Coronavirus is still very much with us. We can’t afford to return to when the virus was at its peak in the country. That is why we must observe social distance and we use our face masks always. Cases are still being recorded everyday.

“During this festive period, we must be cautious. We should obey the holy prophet’s teachings that say, ‘when there is an outbreak of epidemic somewhere, we should not leave there and those outside should not join until the epidemic is over. We must take responsibilities of our lives,”.