Buhari is Nigeria’s Number One Enemy – Ayo Adebanjo

Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the number one enemy to the unity of Nigeria.

Adebanjo made this revelation on ‘The Morning Show,’ a breakfast programme on Arise News Channel.

He opined that Buhari’s style of Governance was the cause of rising separatist agitations across the country.

Adebanjo further blamed the constitution for creating the conditions for marginalization, Nepotism and injustice against some parts of the country.

He said: “Since President Buhari has refused to listen to the masses concerning the call for a change in our constitution, which has led to the continued agitations from different parts of the county, thus creating disunity among Nigerians who are calling for secession, then it becomes obvious that President Buhari is the number one enemy to the unity of Nigeria.”

“If Buhari is patriotic enough, a new constitution and restructuring will silence Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB and Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, and all others with their secessionist agenda.

“If you don’t, you will continue to give impetus to them. You are encouraging secession. You want to suppress them. We are the people who want restructuring. Those who make peaceful change impossible make violent change inevitable.

“This constitution was imposed on Nigerians in 1966 by the military, and it is the reason for the crisis we have today.

“We must restructure Nigeria and bring it back to true federalism which our founding fathers fought for.

“The refusal of President Buhari and the members of APC to change the constitution is a clear indication that President Buhari and the APC government are the number one enemy of Nigeria’s unity if they continue to refuse the call for the restructuring of Nigeria back to true federalism,” Adebanjo added.