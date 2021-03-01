Buhari: Jangebe Abduction Will Be The Last

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that last Friday’s abduction of students from Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata-Marafa Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, will be the last to happen.

Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, quoted the president to have given the assurance when he led a high-powered delegation to sympathise with the people and government of Zamfara over the abduction.

According to the president, new measures have been developed by the federal government to bring an end to all forms of criminality in the nation.

He said, “The President is saddened by the abduction of the students from Jangebe and reassures you that the government has all the resources and wherewithal to contain these criminals.”

The president also commended Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara’s efforts against armed banditry and promised a continued support to bringing lasting peace.

Buhari was quoted as saying, “The federal government will continue its partnership with Zamfara government and its citizens in resolving the security challenges facing the state.”

Responding, Gov. Matawalle appreciated Buhari and the federal government’s concern, saying very soon the abductees would regain their freedom.

His words, “I strongly believe in the president and his effort in fighting all forms of insurgence and urge him to improve on the nation’s security.

”This is by ensuring synergy among the security agencies so that confrontations with criminals can be coordinated on ground and air simultaneously.”

Over 300 students of the all girls school were abducted when gunmen stormed the school in the wee hours of Friday.