Buhari Lauds Muhammad-Bande For His Success At UNGA

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, for his successful tenure as the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA74, 2019-2020.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He explained that Buhari had through a formal letter described him as one whose tenure at UNGA was “Triumphant”.

Buhari said, “Your performance in the last one year as President of the General Assembly has made Nigeria exceptionally proud, and I wish to pay glowing tributes to you for your huge achievements as Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (UN).

“By this stellar performance, you have made history for Nigeria and indeed for the whole of Africa.”

He also acknowledged that the Permanent Representative played a cardinal role by giving impetus to a number of UN global initiatives, one of which is advancing the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly in poverty eradication zero hunger and quality education.

He stressed that realizing these goals remains the objective of all developing countries.

“In spite of all the challenges that pre-existed your tenure in office and those posed by the COVID-19 global pandemic, marking the most trying time in the history of the UN, you were relentless in pursuing the agenda you set out as President of the General Assembly (PGA) and remained committed to the ideals of the UN. You have acquitted yourself quite admirably.

“The Government and People of Nigeria note with satisfaction, the accolades given you as unifier and voice of moderation at the UN, especially in these troubled times”, he said.

He also acknowledged Muhammad-Bande’s achievements in multilateralism, and making Nigeria and Africa proud, while wishing him success in all his future endeavours.