Buhari Meets Service Chiefs

Following the challenges faced by the steady rise of insecurity in the country President Muhammadu Buhari is in a closed-door meeting with Service Chiefs at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin arrived at the villa for and proceeded straight to the Council Chambers.

On President Buhari’s arrival joined the meeting immediately went into a closed session.

The Service Chiefs are expected to brief State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting.

In recent times the spate of insecurity arising from criminal activities and several attacks on communities by armed bandits has been a recurrent issue especially for some states in the North.

It is as a result of these activities by these bandits that youthe of a community in Kastina President’s home state took to the street protesting government’sinability to secure the lives and propertiesof the people as well as calling for the state Governor’s resignation.