Buhari Mourns Ambassador Haruna Ungogo

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has showed his unhappiness over the demise of the country’s immediate past Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Iraq, Alhaji Haruna Ungogo.

President Muhammadu Buhari Commiserated with the family of the deceased, the government and people of Kano State through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday,

Buhari said: “I am saddened by the demise of Ambassador Haruna Ungogo, a rare talent and a brilliant teacher who played diverse roles and achieved extraordinary feats in the service of the country.

”His memory will be with us for a long time.”

The departed Ambassador was appointed by President Buhari in 2016.

He was once a Mathematics teacher and had previously served as Secretary to the Kano State government; Rector, Kano State Polytechnic and as well a one-time Finance Commissioner.