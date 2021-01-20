Buhari Mourns Ex-Sports Minister, Ka’oje

By Adejumo Enock

The President of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari mourned former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Bala Ka’oje, who died recently.

This was contained in a statement titled “President Buhari mourns former Sports Minister, Ka’oje.” by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Ka’oje family, the government and people of Kebbi State on the passing of Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development”.

“President Buhari notes that as a former member of the House of Representatives, community leader and APC stalwart, Hon. Ka’oje believed deeply in rendering selfless service to the people and he will be greatly missed for his passionate disposition to others.

Furthermore,“The President prays for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine comfort for family, friends and associates”. The statement reads.

