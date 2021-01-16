Buhari Mourns Gen. Abacha’s Sister, Fatima Mohammed

By Onwuka Gerald

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, mourned the sister of late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha (retd.).

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement titled, ‘President Buhari mourns Hajiya Fatima Garba Mohammed (Hajiya Fanta’. on Saturday, stated that President Buhari acknowledged that the deceased devoted her time on earth catering for the less-privileged and proper upbringing of her children.

It read in part, “President Muhammadu Buhari expresses condolences over the demise of Hajiya Fatima (Fanta) Garba Mohammed, immediate younger sister of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, and mother of Senator Basheer Mohammed (Lado), Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

It continued that, “The President grieves with Abacha’s family, Sen. Lado and his siblings as well as the people of Kano State, adding that Hajia Fanta, who lived to the age of 75, spent her time on earth to caring for the less-privileged and godly upbringing of her children.

“President Buhari prays further that Allah will console all those who mourn and grant Hajiya Fanta Aljannatul Firdaus.”