Buhari mourns Highlife Icon, Victor Olaiya

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, says history will be kind to Victor Olaiya, a veteran Nigerian highlife musician, who died on Wednesday, for his many legacies.



Buhari disclosed this on Thursday while commiserating the loss of the renowned musician, according to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, the ruler’s spokesman.

He described the late singer as someone whose songs transcend entertainment to include other germane issues affecting the society.

“His place in history is guaranteed. He sang, not just for the entertainment value, but also taught critical lessons on life, good neighbourliness, and national cohesion. He will be sorely missed,” he said.

The ruler enjoined the present generation of singers in the country to borrow a leaf from the legacies left behind by the trumpeter, if they also desired to be remembered in history.

Buhari noted Olaiya’s works were appreciated in several African countries.

He also prayed that God comforts his family and that may his soul rests in peace.

Bimbo Esho, the managing director of Evergreen Music Company, had broken the news of the singer’s death in a statement. He passed away at 89.

According to the statement, the singer died while on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).