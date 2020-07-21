Buhari Mourns ‘Longtime Friend’, Political Associate, Isa Funtua

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of his longtime friend Malam Isa Funtua.

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, on Monday, said the development has created a huge gap in his life.

President Muhammadu Buhari received with deep sadness on Monday evening information on passing of his longtime friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, who was Life Patron of International Press Institute and Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN). — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) July 20, 2020

The ruler, while condoling with family members, government and people of Katsina State, and all associates of the former President of NPAN, especially the media industry on the loss, described late Funtua as “greatly admired and respected’’.

Buhari lamented that the demise of the publisher and businessman has created a huge gap as “Funtua consistently stood by him in his political journey’’.

He prayed to Allah for the repose of Funtua’s soul and to grant the family, strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

Funtua, who was life patron of the International Press Institute (IPI) and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), died on Monday night, aged 78.

He was born in Funtua, Katsina State, and a pioneer student of the Federal Training Centre, Kaduna.

Funtua, who was the Minister of Water Resources in the defunct Second Republic, established the Democrat Newspapers in Kaduna, during the military era in Nigeria.

He was aslo trained as an administrative officer at the Institute of Administration, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria as well as an administrator at Manchester University in the UK.