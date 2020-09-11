Buhari Names AGF Committee Member, As He Inaugurates The Presidential Power Initiative

In an effort to improve power delivery in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as a member Special Purpose Vehicle, SPV, for Presidential Power Initiative.

Special Assistant to the AGF on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu disclosed this in a statement released on Friday in Abuja.

The statement revealed other members of the committee alongside Abubakar Malami to include Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Power Saleh Mamman, and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Director-General of Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Enterprise Alex Okoh, and the President Nigerian Society of Engineers, Babagana Mohammed, we’re also listed as members of the committee.

While Inaugurating the Committee on Thursday, Buhari described the power sector as one of the most critical components of sustainable development, even as he expressed commitment to improving the delivery of power in the country as his enduring and defining legacy.

The president said, “Following the Federal Executive Council Approval, the coast is now clear and the SPV has the responsibility of executing the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), providing project management for the implementation of PPI and serve as the key manager to ensure cohesion and seamless execution.”