Buhari: Nigerian military has supressed B/Haram’s capacity

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday night the Nigerian military has significantly weakened the Boko Haram’s fighters’ capability to invade and hold Nigerian territory unchallenged.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this while reacting to Saturday attack on the Garkida community in Adamawa State by the Boko Haram insurgents.

He condemned the attack and assured the people of the community that no part of Nigeria would be abandoned to their fate.

The Ruler said: “These attacks on soft targets by the terrorists are obvious signs of frustration because my administration has significantly weakened Boko Haram’s fighters’ capability to invade and hold Nigerian territory unchallenged.

“Our gallant forces deserve our appreciation for repelling the attackers but they must go beyond this point. They have our full support to go after the terrorists and have them pay a huge price. I want to assure the country that terrorists will continue to face the combined power of our military until they give up their mistaken ways.

“These occasional and episodic attacks on poor civilians by the terrorists are mere propaganda efforts to portray them as strong in order to fool the public into believing that they haven’t been militarily weekend by our gallant troops.”

According to him, since the coming of his administration, Boko Haram’s ability to invade and occupy Nigerian territories, let alone be able to hoist their flags had been frustrated.

He said Nigerians would witness an aggressive campaign to rout the Boko Haram militants once and for all in the coming weeks.

Buhari added: “Security will continue to be well funded despite the competing needs of social services. I appeal to Nigerians to continue to support our troops in their gallant efforts to protect the citizens and secure the country.”