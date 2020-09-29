Buhari Nominates Eight Supreme Court Justices, Writes Senate For Confirmation 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday wrote the Senate seeking their approval for the nomination of eight Justices of the Appeal Court to be appointed as Supreme Court Justices.

Buhari in his letter, listed the names of the nominated judges according to their ranks at the Court of Appeal as well as the regions each represents.

His letter reads, “Pursuant to Section 231 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and upon the advice of the National Judicial Council, I hereby present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the underlisted Eight (8) Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, according to their ranking of seniority at the Court of Appeal.”

The judges includes M. Lawal Garba (North West); Helen M. Ogunwumiju (South West); Abdul Aboki (North West); I. M. Saulawa (North West); Adamu Jauro (North East); Samuel C. Oseji (South-South); Tijjani Abubakar (North East) and Emmanuel A. Agim (South-South).