Buhari Okays Redeployment Of 9 Permanent Secretaries

By Onwuka Gerald

President Muhammadu Buhari has okayed the redeployment of 9 Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The revelation was made known on Thursday in a circular signed and issued in Abuja by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The nine redeployed permanent secretaries are; Mr Musa Istifanus, from the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to Ministry of Defence; Mr Gabriel Aduda, moving from the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a similar vein, also moved are Mr Ernest Umakhihe, Works and Housing to Agriculture and Rural Development as well as Mr Festus Daudu, from office of HOCSF to Communication and Digital Economy.

Subsequently, Mr Nebosila Anako was moved from Information and Culture to Youths and Sports Development; while Mr Babangla Hussaini moved from Defence to Works and Housing.

Relatedly, Dr. Anthonia Ekpa was redeployed from office of the Head of Civil Service (HOCS) to Ministry of Women Affairs; whereas Dr. Adaora Anyanwutaku was redeployed from Women Affairs to Information and Culture.

Furthermore, Mr James Sule was redeployed from the office of the HOCSF to Cabinet Affairs Office (OSGF).

The statement concluded that the redeployment takes immediate effect.