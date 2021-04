Buhari Orders Arrest, Prosecution Of ‘Terrorists’ Who Attacked Government Facilities In Imo State

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered relevant agencies to end what he termed “anarchy” in Imo State.

In a statement Monday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President condemned what he regarded as the “deadly insurgent attack” that took place on the Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Facility in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday, calling it an act of terrorism.

The statement also quoted Buhari to have ordered security and intelligence agencies in the state and the geo-political zone to fully mobilise and go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law.

He appealed to members of the public to assist the law enforcement agencies with any relevant information that could lead to the apprehension of these criminals who perpetrated this despicable act.

The president also urged members of the public to be vigilant as “all of us have a stake in preserving our way of life from disruption by terrorists and anarchists while the Federal Government will use every available tool at its disposal to confront and terminate this bare-faced anarchy.”

Buhari also called for the best efforts to be made to rearrest fleeing prison detainees, many of whom are believed to be deadly criminals.