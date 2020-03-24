Buhari Orders Public Servants To Stay Home Due To COVID-19 Scare

Nigerian Ruler, Buhari released a circular on Monday the 23rd of March ordering public servants to stay home due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In the circular which was signed to the effect by the Head of the Civil Service if the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, said all non-essential public servants on the grade levels must stay at home compulsorily from March 24, 2020.

He also called on officers who recently visited countries with incidence of COVID-19 or, have had contact with persons who recently returned from these countries, to self-isolate at home for two weeks and inform their Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers of the development.

He further advised officers who may visit their offices to limit the number of visitors they received.

See circular below: